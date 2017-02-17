Warmer weather speeding up road projects - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Warmer weather speeding up road projects

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A project at 12th Street at Kochs Lane in Quincy A project at 12th Street at Kochs Lane in Quincy

Warmer temperatures are doing road crews a favor. It's letting them work faster and more efficiently, according to Quincy City Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte.

Work at 12th Street and Kochs Lane in Quincy is one project that's underway.

Conte says crews are ahead of schedule because they've been able to start on work they typically aren't able to in February.

