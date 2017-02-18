Friday Sports Extra - February 17

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 69
Galesburg: 58
Aaron Shoot: 29 pts
Blue Devils: (19-4, 7-2) - clinch at least a share of WB6 title
Rock Island: 44
United Township: 42
- QHS wins outright WB6 title with victory vs. Moline next Friday
Illini West: 48
1) QND: 78
Raiders: finish regular season 24-2
Unity: 60
Brown County: 39
Cory Miller: 22 pts, 14 rebs
Darian Drake: 14 pts
Mustangs: (20-7), fourth 20-win season in the last five seasons
West Hancock: 53
Central: 46
Kyle Baumann/Drake Hammel/Logan Dorethy: 15 pts each
Lane Marlow: 27 pts
Titans: clinch WCC North title
Liberty: 23
Pittsfield: 49
Nick Reel: 17 pts
Noah Mendenhall: 15 pts
Saukees: (24-2)
Monmouth-Roseville: 49
Macomb: 69
Western: 49
Payson: 56
Travis Johnson: 20 pts
Jacob Goertz: 18 pts
Indians: clinch WCC South title
Pleasant Hill: 65
Brussels: 28
Kaleb Root: 19 pts, including his 1,000th career point (ties single season school record for three-point FG's)
Calhoun: 72
Griggsville-Perry: 70
Ian Smith: 28 pts
Max Stinebaker: 17 pts
Rushville/Industry: 35
Abingdon-Avon: 53
JX Routt: 51
Beardstown: 34
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 54
Fulton: 68
Dezi Jones: 12 pts
Palmyra: 70
Highland: 36
Peyton Plunkett: 17 pts
Casch Doyle: 14 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 19 pts
Clark County: 61
Centralia: 56
Chandler Bevans/Cole Kirchner: 19 pts each
Zeb Riney: 14 pts
Indians: (20-4, 7-1) - clinch outright CCC title
South Shelby: 58
Louisiana: 61
Monroe City: 67
Macon: 58
6) Knox County: 69
Harrisburg: 73
Noah Talton: 22 pts
Eagles: (20-5), loss means three-way tie for Lewis & Clark title (Salisbury/Harrisburg)
Paris: 48
Canton: 73
Lance Logsdon: 27 pts
Koy Smith: 21 pts, including his 1,000th career point
Mark Twain: 59
Community R-6: 49
Bailey Tonkinson: 15 pts
Bailey McMillen/Grant Peters: 14 pts each
Van-Far: 52
Clopton: 59
North Callaway: 47
Bowling Green: 34
**High School Basketball, Girls**
8) Clark County: 63
Centralia: 53
Tressa Campbell: 20 pts
Lady Indians: (22-2, 8-0) - clinch first outright CCC title since 2008
9) Monroe City: 63
Macon: 48
Asjia Troy/Madi Hays: 18 pts each
Lady Panthers: (21-3, 7-1)
Palmyra: 55
Highland: 25
Nicole Kroeger: 17 pts
Audrey Fohey: 12 pts
Lady Panthers: (18-7)
South Shelby: 66
Louisiana: 45
Kenzie Kendrick: 16 pts
Sage Simpson: 11 pts
Knox County: 47
Harrisburg: 28
Madison McCabe: scored her 1,000th career point
Paris: 49
Canton: 37
Laken Hugenberg: 18 pts
Mark Twain: 31
Community R-6: 55
Van-Far: 14
3) Clopton: 46
Ashtyn Lagemann: 20 pts
