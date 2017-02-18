Friday Sports Extra - February 17

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 69

Galesburg: 58

Aaron Shoot: 29 pts

Blue Devils: (19-4, 7-2) - clinch at least a share of WB6 title



Rock Island: 44

United Township: 42

- QHS wins outright WB6 title with victory vs. Moline next Friday



Illini West: 48

1) QND: 78

Raiders: finish regular season 24-2



Unity: 60

Brown County: 39

Cory Miller: 22 pts, 14 rebs

Darian Drake: 14 pts

Mustangs: (20-7), fourth 20-win season in the last five seasons



West Hancock: 53

Central: 46

Kyle Baumann/Drake Hammel/Logan Dorethy: 15 pts each

Lane Marlow: 27 pts

Titans: clinch WCC North title



Liberty: 23

Pittsfield: 49

Nick Reel: 17 pts

Noah Mendenhall: 15 pts

Saukees: (24-2)



Monmouth-Roseville: 49

Macomb: 69



Western: 49

Payson: 56

Travis Johnson: 20 pts

Jacob Goertz: 18 pts

Indians: clinch WCC South title



Pleasant Hill: 65

Brussels: 28

Kaleb Root: 19 pts, including his 1,000th career point (ties single season school record for three-point FG's)



Calhoun: 72

Griggsville-Perry: 70

Ian Smith: 28 pts

Max Stinebaker: 17 pts



Rushville/Industry: 35

Abingdon-Avon: 53



JX Routt: 51

Beardstown: 34



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 54

Fulton: 68

Dezi Jones: 12 pts



Palmyra: 70

Highland: 36

Peyton Plunkett: 17 pts

Casch Doyle: 14 pts

Matthew Scoggin: 19 pts



Clark County: 61

Centralia: 56

Chandler Bevans/Cole Kirchner: 19 pts each

Zeb Riney: 14 pts

Indians: (20-4, 7-1) - clinch outright CCC title



South Shelby: 58

Louisiana: 61



Monroe City: 67

Macon: 58



6) Knox County: 69

Harrisburg: 73

Noah Talton: 22 pts

Eagles: (20-5), loss means three-way tie for Lewis & Clark title (Salisbury/Harrisburg)



Paris: 48

Canton: 73

Lance Logsdon: 27 pts

Koy Smith: 21 pts, including his 1,000th career point



Mark Twain: 59

Community R-6: 49

Bailey Tonkinson: 15 pts

Bailey McMillen/Grant Peters: 14 pts each



Van-Far: 52

Clopton: 59



North Callaway: 47

Bowling Green: 34





**High School Basketball, Girls**



8) Clark County: 63

Centralia: 53

Tressa Campbell: 20 pts

Lady Indians: (22-2, 8-0) - clinch first outright CCC title since 2008



9) Monroe City: 63

Macon: 48

Asjia Troy/Madi Hays: 18 pts each

Lady Panthers: (21-3, 7-1)



Palmyra: 55

Highland: 25

Nicole Kroeger: 17 pts

Audrey Fohey: 12 pts

Lady Panthers: (18-7)



South Shelby: 66

Louisiana: 45

Kenzie Kendrick: 16 pts

Sage Simpson: 11 pts



Knox County: 47

Harrisburg: 28

Madison McCabe: scored her 1,000th career point



Paris: 49

Canton: 37

Laken Hugenberg: 18 pts



Mark Twain: 31

Community R-6: 55



Van-Far: 14

3) Clopton: 46

Ashtyn Lagemann: 20 pts