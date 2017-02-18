New London teen injured after crashing car into a tree - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New London teen injured after crashing car into a tree

Posted:
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) -

A New London, Missouri teenager is recovering in the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Ralls County. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Megan Armour was driving westbound on Route V, four miles east of New London, Missouri. 

Trooper Henry said Armour failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree. 

Henry said she suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Ralls County EMS to Hannibal Regional Hospital. 

The report said she was wearing a seat belt and the car suffered extensive damage. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.