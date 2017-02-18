New London teen injured after crashing car into a tree

A New London, Missouri teenager is recovering in the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Ralls County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Megan Armour was driving westbound on Route V, four miles east of New London, Missouri.

Trooper Henry said Armour failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Henry said she suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Ralls County EMS to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The report said she was wearing a seat belt and the car suffered extensive damage.