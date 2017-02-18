Emergency responders prepare for severe weather

Officials say they hope the next conference is a 3 day one

Officials say the key is to be prepared

Severe weather season is approaching the Tri-States. First responders spent Saturday morning preparing because severe weather can hit at any moment.

"We live in the Midwest and we are prone to all types of severe weather, whether it's is straight line winds like we saw in Quincy in 2015 or a massive and damaging tornado, we know that those types of conditions can occur,” said John Simon, Adams County Emergency Management Director.

That's why emergency crews gathered for the third annual Tri-State Severe Weather and Preparedness Conference at the Kroc Center to learn different ways combat severe weather.

"We look at is floods, and tornadoes and things that affect us here in the Tri-State area, what we see through these conferences is the topics we talk about also impact other hazards such as today we are having a presentation on Canton gas explosion,” said John Simon, Adams County Emergency Management Director.

For a first responder, conferences like this help in response times.

"It just makes our response time quicker and be able to get out and help our community a lot faster and more efficient,” said Bryan Kamphaus, first responder, Payson Fall Creek

Even Western Illinois University students joined in. Elijah Packley is a emergency management major, he say conferences like this are a great learning tool.

"Obviously tornadoes are going to be a big part of the job and i was curious as to how to mitigate and the damage caused by them and how to tailor a response to them," said Elijah Packley, student at Western Illinois University.

Whatever mother nature might bring officials say the rule is to always be prepared.

Officials say everyone should be prepared at home. They say have a disaster supply kit, three to five days of food and water, and programmed weather radios.