Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club holds charity auction

Hundreds came out for the event

All proceeds go to organizations that help children

Everything from designer purses to cleaning services were on auction Saturday and for a good cause, to help children.

The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club held their 20th annual charity auction at the Quincy Mall.

All items were donated by local business.

Officials hope to raise between $20,000 and $30,000.

"Its very important to give back to the community, no matter what it is that your giving back, to the community rather its children organizations, or food banks, or non for profits, no matter what it is, but it's just very important to give back to the community for the people that are not are fortunate as we are,” said Joy Berhorst, event coordinator.

Over the past 20 years Quincy Noon Kiwanis club has raised around $1.5 million.