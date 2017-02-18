Retreat House raises money to fix old structures

Artwork painted on the walls of the arts and crafts building

A crack in the concrete of the arts and crafts building

A retreat house in Adams County is raising funds to save its buildings.

This is the first time they will upgrade the facility since the early 90s.

In today's fast-paced society, taking a break from day-to-day responsibilities can be grounding.

That's exactly why Nathan Batson said he brought Lighthouse Baptist Church youth members out to the Retreat House in Ursa.

"Sometimes you need to get away," Batson, the youth pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, said. "You need to get away from your cell phone, from your TVs, from your friends, sometimes even your family, and just get away and refocus things. And that's what this weekend is for."

The Retreat House is a five-acre space that brings in church groups year-round.Since its construction in the 1950's, some of the spaces are falling apart, and board members are embarking upon a $50,000 fundraiser to bring them back to life.

"We've had three generations of folks have utilized the place, we'd like a lot more generations to be able to use it, too," Kevin Beck, a board member of the Retreat House, said.

Paintings on the walls of the arts and crafts area are alive with memories. But, deep cracks in the concrete floor have become hazardous. Through fundraising efforts, the Ursa Retreat House hopes to create a new crafts space for memories to be made.

"The things you do growing up, the traditions you have, the memories you make as a kid, those always stay with you," Batson said. "And you can tell your kids about them, and they can tell their kids about them."

For Lighthouse Baptist, the Retreat House has become an extended part of the church.