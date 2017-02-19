Amber alert canceled, missing Missouri child found safe - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Amber alert canceled, missing Missouri child found safe

Posted:
(OVERLAND, Mo) -- An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday afternoon after a missing Missouri child was found safe.

Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out an Amber Alert for an abduction incident at 2200 Woodson Road in Overland, Missouri Sunday morning.

At 11:35 a.m., Authorities said nine-month-old Brian Scott Pullen was taken by his non-custodial father, 40-year-old Brian Pullen.

The alert was canceled at 4:48 p.m. Highway Patrol said Brian Scott Pullen was recovered unharmed.

Authorities said Pullen is a convicted felon in Missouri and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. 

