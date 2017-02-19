Schuyler County upgrading to enhanced 911 system

One Tri-State county is getting a much needed upgrade to it's 911 system.

For the past year, Schuyler County has worked on improving their 911 system. Phase one focused on putting new computer systems at the sheriff's office and in sheriff patrol vehicles.

Sheriff Bill Redshaw said this is a huge improvement when responding to emergencies.

"They will take and enter that information in their computer, it'll come up right here in our computer. Not only that, where that call came from, we have a mapping system," Redshaw said. "There's a separate screen on the side and it'll show just exactly where that call came from."

Starting in April, all 911 calls will go to McDonough County, which will streamline the process to dispatching emergency vehicles.

"They'll dispatch our ambulances, they'll dispatch our rescue, they'll dispatch our fire departments, they'll even be talking to my officers also in that way too," Redshaw said.

Even if a call is dropped, the new mapping system will locate where the call came from. Local residents said that gives them peace of mind.

"If you got a farm and go out to see it with the family and the kids, it's nice to know that there's a way they've got it mapped and ready to go out and respond, and find a way to get there," resident David Schneider said. That's a good thing."

But upgrades like this aren't cheap. Redshaw said t will cost $90,000 just in software to get the system running.

"Schuyler County is fortunate to have what's an anonymous donor and they've put millions of dollars into this county," Redshaw said.

But it's well worth it for first responders.

"Information's going to come a lot quicker," Redshaw said. "It's going to allow us better to respond as to where to respond, and to keep track of all of it after that, too."

The system is expected to be up and running by April 4.