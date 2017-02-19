Motorcycle crash sends rider to the hospital with injuries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Motorcycle crash sends rider to the hospital with injuries

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Quincy woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries following a motorcycle crash on I-172 Sunday afternoon. 

35-year-old Jennifer Cantrell was riding north on I-172 near mile maker 9 when deputies said she lost control of her motorcycle and ran into the median. 

Deputies said wind was a factor in the crash. 

Cantrell was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries. 

The crash report stated that Cantrell was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle suffered moderate damage. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.