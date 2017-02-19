Motorcycle crash sends rider to the hospital with injuries

Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Quincy woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries following a motorcycle crash on I-172 Sunday afternoon.

35-year-old Jennifer Cantrell was riding north on I-172 near mile maker 9 when deputies said she lost control of her motorcycle and ran into the median.

Deputies said wind was a factor in the crash.

Cantrell was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash report stated that Cantrell was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle suffered moderate damage.