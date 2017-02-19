Uncharted Waters: Unity girls march into first super-sectional

In Thursday's win over Princeville in the Lewistown Sectional championship game the Unity girls basketball team not only won its first sectional title in program history, but it secured a spot in the Class 1A elite eight.



The Mustangs also held Princeville to just 24 total points. That is the type of defensive performance Brad Begeman's squad will look to duplicate during Monday's super-sectional in Springfield.



"Our defense will take care of itself," says Begeman.



"Several of the teams we've played, in the early second quarter or third quarter they were out of gas and our girls had a lot of legs left in them."



The (25-5) Christ Our Rock Lutheran team Unity will be tasked with defending boasts a physical front court, something Unity senior forward Jordan Hildebrand is excited about.



"We look at every move the post player does and I look at how I need to stop them and what they do," said Hildebrand.



"I love the physicality of the game and knowing they have two post players means there will be a lot of physicality."



One more win means the Mustangs go dancing into the state tournament for the first time in school history. However, Begeman doesn't quite see it that way.



"We talked about we're two games away. We've hung that carrot out there for them (to think about)," said Begeman.



While one win lands the Mustangs in the state tournament, two wins lands Unity in the championship game. Senior forward Kaylee Kuhn says she and her team mates have heard their coach's message loud and clear.



"It shows he has a lot of confidence in us, first of all," said Kuhn.



"It pushes us farther because making it to the final four would be huge and I would love it but making it to the championship would be even better."



First, however, Unity has a date with Christ Our Rock Lutheran on the campus of Illinois-Springfield at 7:00p.m. on Monday.

