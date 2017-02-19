Two drivers injured in New London crash

Damage to the wheel area of the Toyota Camry

The damaged hood of the Toyota Camry

Two Missouri drivers were injured in a head-on collision in Ralls County on Sunday.

At around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61 in New London, Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Rebecca Cox from Palmyra, driving a red Dodge Avenger, pulled into the path of a black Toyota driven by 19-year-old Taylor Hudnut from Canton, who was heading northbound on the highway.

Troopers said both drivers suffered moderate injuries.

Hudnut was transferred to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance and Cox was taken by survival flight to Blessing Hospital.

The crash report said both were wearing seat belts.

The highway was closed for an hour and a half to clear the scene.