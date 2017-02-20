Hotel in Lee County looking to make big upgrades - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hotel in Lee County looking to make big upgrades

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A hotel in Keokuk is looking to make changes. 

Tourism Executive Director Kirk Brandenberger said the Baymont Inn and Suites on Main Street is working to become a Holiday Inn Express.

In addition to the change, the current owner wants to apply $2 million in upgrades.

Brandenberger said the money will be a private investment from the owner of the hotel.

Mayor Marion said the city needs more meeting room space and these upgrades could help. 

"We need meeting rooms in Keokuk," Marion said. "A lot of the Lee County Economic Development and other groups have been meeting in Fort Madison and we need to get those shared and some of them down here." 

Brandenberger said any changes will likely start this fall and the project wouldn't be completed until sometime in 2018. 

