iPhone vulnerable to cyber ransom scam

According to experts, hackers have found a way to hold iPhones hostage.

Tech experts at Cell Tech in Quincy said it starts with an email that looks like it's coming from Apple, saying you need to update your password, but that email is really from hackers.

They then lock your phone out and demand a ransom, or get access to your credit or bank information on Apple Pay.

iPhone user Sherry Hills was shocked to find out about the scam.

"It's pretty scary that the hackers are so much more educated than the average American," she said.

Nick Lantz with Cell Tech had some advice for protecting yourself.

"People that are getting newer phones, Apple ID's have built in a new security feature, which is called two-step verification," he said. "With two-step verification, you have to actually allow your Apple ID to be used on your the new device before you can ever do anything on it."

Lantz also said if you get a random text message or e-mail telling you that you need to change your Apple ID Password, you should call Apple immediately to verify.