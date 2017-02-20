Semi flips, spills chemical

A chemical leaked from a semi trailer Monday morning after it went off the highway and overturned on Rt. 168 in Marion County.

The semi was filled with Lupranate Mi Isocyanate, a polyurethane base product used to mix with other products, according to Marion County Emergency Management Director John Hark.

The crash happened north of Bayview Campground around 11 a.m., Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said. He said the truck was on it's way to BASF to deliver the chemical.

Crane said there were no major health concerns with the chemical, other than some temporary discomfort.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources was called to evaluate the scene, which Hark said is protocol when a chemical spills during a crash.

Hark said the driver was okay and no other injuries were reported.

MoDOT closed the stretch of Rt. 168 between County Road 402 and County Road 404. The closure lasted several hours, as crews worked to clean up the chemical and remove the semi. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning the road had reopened.