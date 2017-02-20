Man accused of murdering mother heading to trial

A jury trial was scheduled Monday for a Keokuk man accused of murdering his mother last month, according to court records.

Records show a written plea of not guilty was entered Monday for Devan Williams. He's now scheduled for jury trial beginning July 11.

Williams, 23, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with the murder of his mother, 54-year-old Lori Williams. Police said her body was found in their home at 222 Concert St. in Keokuk.

The criminal complaint filed states Devan Williams put a pillow over his mother's face after she kicked him. Documents state he then crushed her larynx, chocked her for a minute and stuffed a blanket in their mouth.

Williams is scheduled back in court June 26.