Filing tax return early has benefits

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill.

Local tax preparers say filing early can provide many benefits.

Preparers at Liberty Tax said one advantage of filing early is simply the reduction of stress. By leaving plenty of time, one client is able to stay organized and avoid anxiety.

But besides that, it could also save you money, either through avoiding costly mistakes or finding new tax breaks. Carrie Bareis, with Liberty Tax, said the key is to leave yourself or your tax preparer plenty of time.

"The longer you wait - if you don't have the correct withholding on your W-4s for your employer - if you're not taking the proper steps, keeping the right records, the harder it is to backtrack and fix that," Bareis said.

The tax-filing deadline is April 18.

You can find a directory of federal tax preparers here. Click here to find free tax assistance in your area.

You can find FAQ for federal and state filings below:

