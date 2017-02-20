Agricultural careers continue to evolve in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Agricultural careers continue to evolve in the Tri-States

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) -

Officials at John Wood Community College's Agricultural Education Center held an open house on Monday.

Kaitlyn Roberts is a student at John Wood Community College and she has been studying in the Animal Science Program. A native of Augusta, Illinois, she noted that many people aren't educated on important agricultural topics.

"There's a lot of people that aren't really, they don't experience the cattle industry, and there's still a lot of people who don't know where their food comes from." Roberts said.

However, officials at the John Wood Agricultural Education Center said they hope to change that. They added that agriculture plays in a big role in the local economy.

"The agri-business industry employs 20 to 25 % of the people in our area," Agricultural Department Chair Mike Tenhouse noted. "Whether it's directly in agriculture or related areas."

While still employing a large amount of people, Tenhouse noted that the industry has continued to evolve over time, opening new doors and new opportunities.

"The majority of the people in agriculture today work from the business side." Tenhouse said. "There are a lot more women in ag, both on the business and even on the production side of things."

Students like Kaitlyn noted that educating the public and getting high school students interested in Agricultural would benefit everyone.

"I think people coming out to a facility like this and seeing the way these cows are managed would really kind of show them what it's really about." Roberts added.

The tables below show projections through 2024 based on statistics provided by the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Illinois:

Occupation Name

Base

Projected

Change

Percent Change

Agricultural and Food Science Technicians

820

880

60

6.8

Agricultural Engineers

100

110

10

2.9

Agricultural Equipment Operators

1600

1650

50

3.5

Agricultural Inspectors

470

510

40

6.8

Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary

150

160

10

2

Farm and Home Management Advisors

40

60

20

33.3

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

2270

2480

210

9.1

Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers

50600

50340

-260

-0.5

Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse

10900

9480

-1420

-13.1

Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals

2270

2090

-180

-7.9

Iowa:

Occupation Name

Base

Projected

Change

Percent Change

Agricultural and Food Science Technicians

1090

1190

100

9.7

Agricultural Engineers

340

360

20

4.1

Agricultural Equipment Operators

2260

2500

240

11

Agricultural Inspectors

620

600

-20

-3.5

Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary

310

330

20

7.7

Agricultural Workers, All Other

5780

5700

-80

-1.4

Farm and Home Management Advisors

420

470

50

11.8

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

2090

2290

200

9.4

Farm Labor Contractors

60

70

10

6.5

Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers

89070

90050

980

1.1

Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse

2400

2330

-70

-3.2

Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals

5130

5190

60

1.2

Missouri: 

Occupation Name

Base

Projected

Change

Percent Change

Agricultural and Food Science Technicians

960

1110

150

14.7

Agricultural Equipment Operators

680

770

90

14.2

Agricultural Inspectors

290

270

-20

-4.9

Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary

190

210

20

9.4

Farm and Home Management Advisors

90

100

10

13.3

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

1350

1440

90

7

Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers

8190

8500

310

3.7

Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse

4400

4570

170

4

Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals

3250

3580

330

10.1
