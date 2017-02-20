Agricultural careers continue to evolve in the Tri-States

Area high school students attended the open house at the John Wood Community College Agricultural Education Center on Monday.

John Wood officials noted that the career paths of agriculture have changed over time.

Roberts added that she thinks there are many misconceptions about the cattle industry.

Kaitlyn Roberts said she is studying animal science at John Wood Community College.

Officials at John Wood noted that agricultural careers play a big role in the local economy.

Officials at John Wood Community College's Agricultural Education Center held an open house on Monday.

Kaitlyn Roberts is a student at John Wood Community College and she has been studying in the Animal Science Program. A native of Augusta, Illinois, she noted that many people aren't educated on important agricultural topics.

"There's a lot of people that aren't really, they don't experience the cattle industry, and there's still a lot of people who don't know where their food comes from." Roberts said.

However, officials at the John Wood Agricultural Education Center said they hope to change that. They added that agriculture plays in a big role in the local economy.

"The agri-business industry employs 20 to 25 % of the people in our area," Agricultural Department Chair Mike Tenhouse noted. "Whether it's directly in agriculture or related areas."

While still employing a large amount of people, Tenhouse noted that the industry has continued to evolve over time, opening new doors and new opportunities.

"The majority of the people in agriculture today work from the business side." Tenhouse said. "There are a lot more women in ag, both on the business and even on the production side of things."

Students like Kaitlyn noted that educating the public and getting high school students interested in Agricultural would benefit everyone.

"I think people coming out to a facility like this and seeing the way these cows are managed would really kind of show them what it's really about." Roberts added.

The tables below show projections through 2024 based on statistics provided by the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Illinois:

Occupation Name Base Projected Change Percent Change Agricultural and Food Science Technicians 820 880 60 6.8 Agricultural Engineers 100 110 10 2.9 Agricultural Equipment Operators 1600 1650 50 3.5 Agricultural Inspectors 470 510 40 6.8 Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary 150 160 10 2 Farm and Home Management Advisors 40 60 20 33.3 Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians 2270 2480 210 9.1 Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers 50600 50340 -260 -0.5 Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse 10900 9480 -1420 -13.1 Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals 2270 2090 -180 -7.9

Iowa:

Occupation Name Base Projected Change Percent Change Agricultural and Food Science Technicians 1090 1190 100 9.7 Agricultural Engineers 340 360 20 4.1 Agricultural Equipment Operators 2260 2500 240 11 Agricultural Inspectors 620 600 -20 -3.5 Agricultural Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary 310 330 20 7.7 Agricultural Workers, All Other 5780 5700 -80 -1.4 Farm and Home Management Advisors 420 470 50 11.8 Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians 2090 2290 200 9.4 Farm Labor Contractors 60 70 10 6.5 Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers 89070 90050 980 1.1 Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse 2400 2330 -70 -3.2 Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals 5130 5190 60 1.2

Missouri: