Local nursing program holds open house - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local nursing program holds open house

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
RN-BSN open house at Blessing Hospital RN-BSN open house at Blessing Hospital
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local nurses looking to advance their career had an opportunity to get a closer look at a local program.

The Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health services held an open house Monday targeted at nurses who have their associates degree but are wanting to get their bachelors degree.

Admissions counselor Heather Mutter said the online program is designed around working nurses looking to get a leg up in their field.

"They're convenient because you can log in and get into those programs when it's convenient for you," Mutter said. "For people that are working and have families, they can manage their own time with the courses and their work. So, for nurses that are looking to expand their knowledge - this will open up more doors for opportunities for them."

There are more open houses scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in Conference Room B in the lower level of Blessing Hospital. Tuesday's open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The open house Thursday will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.