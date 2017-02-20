Local nursing program holds open house

Local nurses looking to advance their career had an opportunity to get a closer look at a local program.

The Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health services held an open house Monday targeted at nurses who have their associates degree but are wanting to get their bachelors degree.

Admissions counselor Heather Mutter said the online program is designed around working nurses looking to get a leg up in their field.

"They're convenient because you can log in and get into those programs when it's convenient for you," Mutter said. "For people that are working and have families, they can manage their own time with the courses and their work. So, for nurses that are looking to expand their knowledge - this will open up more doors for opportunities for them."

There are more open houses scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in Conference Room B in the lower level of Blessing Hospital. Tuesday's open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The open house Thursday will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.