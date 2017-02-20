Local businesses cashing in on warm temperatures

For the fourth straight day, we've seen record high temperatures in the Tri-States, and local businesses are cashing in.

Record-setting high temperatures are keeping air conditioning servicers like Keck Heating and Air busy.

"Right now things usually kind of slow down a little bit," technician Ed Scranton. "You've got everybody checked for the winter and you're kind of waiting for spring, where you get a nice week or two like this and it just kind of pushes everything forward a little bit."

Scranton said not very many homes have turned on the AC yet, but many businesses made the switch for the first time this weekend.

"We have not had any residential yet, most people are going to open their windows," Scranton said. "Commercial side, this is a little bit earlier, probably a month earlier than what we normally would see."

Meanwhile, many residents cleaning off the grill for the first time, giving extra business to places like The Butcher Block in Quincy.

"We've been busy compared to the past few weeks with it being cold and snowy and stuff," manager Spencer Herman said. "With everyone wanting to get outside and grill and stuff like that, we've seen a spike in sales with cookout food."

Herman said all of last week was busier than normal after combining the warmer weather, with many celebrating valentine's day, and getting their tax returns.

"The rib eyes, we've sold a ton of them. Our burgers and brats back there have been flying off the shelf."

Now, many businesses hold their breath to see if the warm weather will last.