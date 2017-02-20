Lee county officials say Hibbett Sports is coming to town - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A popular sporting goods store is putting a store in Keokuk. 

Hibbett Sports will build next to the Hampton Inn on Main Street. 

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said he has been working with MAKA, LLC, a company out of Michigan, who owns other properties in the city. 

He said the property owner is planning to add other retail in the building. 

Burnett added that he did not work with Hibbett Sports directly but says the owner of MAKA, LLC will construct the building soon and it must be done in three years. 

The closest location in Iowa is in West Burlington. 

