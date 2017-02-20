Industry jobs could lower unemployment rates in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Industry jobs could lower unemployment rates in Lee County

Posted:
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Economic developers are counting on the reopening of Keokuk Steel Castings as one way to lower historically high unemployment in Lee County. 

Right now, the unemployment rate is at 5.6 percent, which is down from 8.1 percent in August.

However, officials say the real rate may be even higher than that because of people not filing or have been unemployed for so long they don't get benefits anymore.

But they're hopeful that will change.

"The percentage is definitely going to drop because of the businesses coming in," Lee County Economic Development Director Joe Steil said. "We are very optimistic, we are hearing conversation with local industry that they are going to enhance the lines that they deal with." 

Lee County is now has the 7th highest unemployment rate in the state, though that is down from their first place spot two years ago.

The statewide unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent.

