Lee County will make proposal on minimum wage despite state bill

A proposal to raise the minimum wage in Keokuk and Lee County may have hit a big roadblock.

That's because state lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban local governments from raising their minimum wage.

Fast food workers in Keokuk say they would be happy with a minimum wage increase like Lee County is considering but state lawmakers says only they should have the power to raise it.

For the past few months, Lee County officials have been working on a proposal to eventually raise the minimum wage in the county to $10 an hour.

That's well above the state minimum of $7.25 an hour.

But, if this bill passes, local governments would lose that power.

Supervisors said the current wage is unlivable and residents in the county agree, saying an increase would have a big impact on their families.

"I make $8 bucks an hour right now, like I said that's $320 a week," resident Howard Burgess said. "I pay $123 a week in child support. Out of that without taxes alone drops it down to under $200 bucks. Then you have taxes and how can you rent something on that?"

Lee county officials plan to present their proposal to the board of supervisors next week, but lawmakers are expected to vote on that ban this week.

If it's approved, counties that have passed a minimum wage hike would have to go back down to the state minimum.