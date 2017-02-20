Local farmers express some concerns over dry February

Dennis Dempsey noted that he was able to work on his fields on Monday.

Despite rain Monday night in parts of the Tri-states , local farmers said they've been taking advantage of recent dry weather, but there are some concerns.

While dry weather has allowed Adams County farmer Dennis Dempsey to put anhydrous ammonia on his fields, he noted that he was concerned there will be less sub soil moisture in the spring because of a lack of rain, and snow.

"We kind of went into it last year the same way. It got dry, and it got dry in June. Then all of a sudden the rains turned on and we had a wonderful crop." Dempsey said. "So you never know, but it'd make us sleep a little better if we had a little extra sub soil moisture right now."

Dempsey added that he still plans on planting his 800 acres of corn at the beginning of April.