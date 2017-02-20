Hannibal City Council to look at nuisance ordinance

Hannibal Police want the ordinance amended to allow 10 days instead of 7 days for an owner to move the vehicle.

Hannibal city officials are set to take up an ordinance Tuesday that will give residents more time to clean up certain nuisances, like vehicles, on their property.

Right now, the nuisance ordinance allows residents to remove disabled vehicles from their property within seven days of a notice. Hannibal police want to extend it to 10 days. John Tomko says two vehicles recently donated to the church he works for have him in a fight with city court over the nuisance ordinance.

"I couldn't believe the broad power and unlimited interpretation that is inside this ordinance," Tomko said. "Also, the fact the city can fine you a second time, even when you're in appeals court."

The daily fines for the two vehicles has him nearing $1,000. He says that could have been directed towards getting the cars fixed.

"These are projects they work on as a hobby," Tomko added.

Third Ward Councilwoman Melissa Cogdal says she understand the frustration of Tomko and other residents doing restoration projects, but says the ordinance was designed to clean Hannibal up.

"It's just one of those ordinances that has to be in place so you don't have vehicles all over the streets and things like that," Cogdal said.

A memo on the council agenda says police wanted to extend the time to 10 days to match with their practiced measure. Cogdal says it gives property owners more flexibility to deal with the matter

"I've dealt with several instances on my own," Cogdal added.

Tomko says an extra three days isn't enough and thinks the entire ordinance infringes on property owners' rights.

"If it is hidden from street and sidewalk view, than it is not a nuisance of the city. It is our own property," Tomko explained.

Cogdal says if residents have issues with an ordinance, speak up.

"That ordinance there covers a lot of ground and so it's definitely something if the citizens think council should take a look at, then we should take a look at it," Cogdal added.

Tomko says he's appealing his notice. He says the ordinance has vague wording and he's hoping council members will address that so it doesn't impact residents in the future.