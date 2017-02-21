Lewis County residents voice concerns on proposed hog confinemen - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lewis County residents voice concerns on proposed hog confinement

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Residents listen to speaker at a public hearing.
Look at a hog at a farm.
Shots of hogs at a farm. Shots of hogs at a farm.
Residents listen to a speaker at a public hearing. Residents listen to a speaker at a public hearing.
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Dozens of Lewis County residents came out to hear more about a proposed hog farm coming to the Canton area.

Residents raised concerns during a public hearing Monday at Canton High School. Organizers worry the hog farm will pollute  the water system. Some are hoping to stop the hog confinement from coming to the area.

"People know they have a voice," Dan Kelly, President of the NEMO Community Conservation Coalition. "That they can speak to these issues as a group in a public way. That they can make a better community by speaking to these issues, whether it comes or not."

In a previous story, Professional Swine Management issued a statement saying the company has a "long-standing history of environmental stewardship". 
they also said the facilities "will meet or exceed all state and national regulations."

Another meeting will be held Saturday, February 25th at the Lewis County Playhouse Theater at 3 p.m.

