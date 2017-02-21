Monday's Area Scores - February 20

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Jacksonville Super-Sectional*
Breese Mater Dei: 36
5) Central-SE: 43
Laney Lantz: 25 pts (11-12 FT)
Brianna Hildebrand: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Lady Panthers: (30-2), second straight Final Four berth
-- Central-SE vs. Byron (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Springfield Super-Sectional*
Christ Our Rock: 33
Unity: 37
Jordan Hildebrand: 22 pts
Lady Mustangs: (23-10), first Final Four berth in program history
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Louisiana: 27
3) Clopton: 85
South Shelby: 39
Knox County: 33
Sage Simpson: 13 pts
-- Clopton vs. South Shelby (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)
Van-Far: 56
7) Scotland County: 75
Canton: 31
Paris: 60
Laken Hugenberg: 14 pts
-- Scotland County vs. Paris (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*
Winfield: 28
Bowling Green: 63
-- Bowling Green vs. North Callaway (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 3A District Semifinals*
Chariton: 48
Fort Madison: 52
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 18 pts
CJ Richardson: 12 pts
Keokuk: 30
Mount Pleasant: 67
-- Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Macon: 32
Monroe City: 63
Jordan Bichsel: 22 pts
CE Talton: 14 pts
Palmyra: 58
Highland: 57
- Overtime
Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts
Keetan Johnston: 22 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
Mark Twain: 59
Hallsville: 82
Bailey McMillen: 18 pts
Centralia: 41
Clark County: 57
Cory Shatley: 19 pts
-- Hallsville vs. Clark County (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*
Marion County: 44
North Shelby: 64
Micah Linberger: 17 pts
Alex Huffman: 17 pts
-- North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
(IHSA)
*Class 2A QND Regional Quarterfinals*
Rushville/Industry: 42
Beardstown: 47
-- QND vs. Beardstown (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 2A Riverton Regional Quarterfinals*
North Mac: 53
Auburn: 56
-- Pittsfield vs. Auburn (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
Riverton: 27
Williamsville: 48
-- West Hancock vs. Williamsville (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Western Regional Quarterfinals*
Payson: 67
Brown County: 58
-- Payson vs. Pleasant Hill (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 43
Illini Central: 60
Cole Eilers: 15 pts
-- Unity vs. Illini Central (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
Greenview: 33
South Fulton: 59
-- Central vs. South Fulton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
John Wood: 68
Rend Lake: 50
Shelby Connell: 16 pts
Michaela Gronewold: 15 pts
(MEN)
John Wood: 69
Rend Lake: 67
Gabe McKenzie: 20 pts
Trail Blazers: (15-11, 3-3)
