Monday's Area Scores - February 20

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Jacksonville Super-Sectional*

Breese Mater Dei: 36

5) Central-SE: 43

Laney Lantz: 25 pts (11-12 FT)

Brianna Hildebrand: 12 pts, 6 rebs

Lady Panthers: (30-2), second straight Final Four berth

-- Central-SE vs. Byron (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Springfield Super-Sectional*

Christ Our Rock: 33

Unity: 37

Jordan Hildebrand: 22 pts

Lady Mustangs: (23-10), first Final Four berth in program history



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

Louisiana: 27

3) Clopton: 85



South Shelby: 39

Knox County: 33

Sage Simpson: 13 pts

-- Clopton vs. South Shelby (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)



Van-Far: 56

7) Scotland County: 75



Canton: 31

Paris: 60

Laken Hugenberg: 14 pts

-- Scotland County vs. Paris (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*

Winfield: 28

Bowling Green: 63

-- Bowling Green vs. North Callaway (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 3A District Semifinals*

Chariton: 48

Fort Madison: 52

Treavor James-Kokjohn: 18 pts

CJ Richardson: 12 pts



Keokuk: 30

Mount Pleasant: 67

-- Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Macon: 32

Monroe City: 63

Jordan Bichsel: 22 pts

CE Talton: 14 pts



Palmyra: 58

Highland: 57

- Overtime

Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts

Keetan Johnston: 22 pts

-- Monroe City vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



Mark Twain: 59

Hallsville: 82

Bailey McMillen: 18 pts



Centralia: 41

Clark County: 57

Cory Shatley: 19 pts

-- Hallsville vs. Clark County (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*

Marion County: 44

North Shelby: 64

Micah Linberger: 17 pts

Alex Huffman: 17 pts

-- North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



(IHSA)

*Class 2A QND Regional Quarterfinals*

Rushville/Industry: 42

Beardstown: 47

-- QND vs. Beardstown (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 2A Riverton Regional Quarterfinals*

North Mac: 53

Auburn: 56

-- Pittsfield vs. Auburn (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



Riverton: 27

Williamsville: 48

-- West Hancock vs. Williamsville (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Western Regional Quarterfinals*

Payson: 67

Brown County: 58

-- Payson vs. Pleasant Hill (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Quarterfinals*

Southeastern: 43

Illini Central: 60

Cole Eilers: 15 pts

-- Unity vs. Illini Central (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



Greenview: 33

South Fulton: 59

-- Central vs. South Fulton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

John Wood: 68

Rend Lake: 50

Shelby Connell: 16 pts

Michaela Gronewold: 15 pts



(MEN)

John Wood: 69

Rend Lake: 67

Gabe McKenzie: 20 pts

Trail Blazers: (15-11, 3-3)