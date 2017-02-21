Exercise shown to benefit pregnant women

Moms and dads usually do everything they can to make sure pregnancy goes smoothly.

Health experts found that exercise, like yoga, may be an effective way for pregnant women to avoid issues that could harm themselves or their baby.

A study by Oregon Health and Science University showed that women who did not exercise, were three times more likely to develop high blood pressure, one and a half times more likely to gain excessive weight and two and a half times more likely to give birth to a large infant.

Jan Barrett, the director of Redbud Yoga in Quincy, said that yoga is a form of exercise that can be very helpful during pregnancy.

"There are poses that help alleviate, or soften the effects of morning sickness, of constipation, help all the systems work better in the person who's pregnant," she said. "So it's just very wise to do some kind of physical activity. "

Shannon Elbus said she knows the benefits of yoga firsthand. Six months into her pregnancy, she said yoga had helped her in many ways.

"When I'm in my yoga class I feel more energetic; I leave feeling a lot better than when I came," she said. "I have energy to do stuff during the day. I feel less sick and less tired. "

Elbus also encouraged other expectant mothers to do some form of exercise as well.