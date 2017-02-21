UPDATE: Man who crashed died of heart attack - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

UPDATE: Man who crashed died of heart attack

By Brian Troutman, Producer
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Hancock County man died after he suffered a heart attack while driving, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Scott Bentzinger reported that 64-year-old Rodney Kaler, of Dallas City, crashed about 3:35 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Illinois Highway 9 and County Road 2700 North.

Authorities said Kaler crashed after he became unconscious behind the wheel, Bentzinger said. Kaler's passenger, 58-year-old Jayne Hershman, also of Dallas City, was unable to get control of the car after it went off the road and the vehicle crashed near the intersection.

The woman was taken to Great River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bentzinger said it was determined that the injuries suffered by Kaler in the crash were not life-threatening.

