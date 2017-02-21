Juveniles arrested for burglarizing Hannibal armory - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Juveniles arrested for burglarizing Hannibal armory

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Four juveniles were arrested recently for burglarizing Admiral Coontz Armory in Hannibal earlier this month, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said the facility was burglarized Feb. 13. 

Park officials said the teens stole a fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside the building. The armory had to be closed for a day for clean up.

Zerbonia said one juvenile was arrested in connection with the burglary last Friday. Three other juveniles were arrested Monday.

Police said the kids arrested range between 13 and 15 years of age.

Zerbonia said the kids were in the custody of the 10th Circuit Juvenile Court. He said more charges were possible.

