Houston police chief: No injuries amid gunfire reports

A Quincy woman was arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a tree near Clubhouse Drive in Quincy.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.More >>
School is out for summer at Culver-Stockton College but when students return this fall a new Residence Hall will be standing on campus in Canton.More >>
People are upset after a Fort Madison animal shelter was vandalized.
The WGEM StormTrak weather team stopped by the Hy-Vee off Harrison in Quincy Wednesday.More >>
Kim Reynolds is taking over, making history as Iowa's first female governor. Local Iowans reacted to the transition of power Wednesday.More >>
Could more downtown apartments be available in Quincy?More >>
