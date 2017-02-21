Hannibal man accused of vandalizing cemetery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man accused of vandalizing cemetery

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Police Department is accusing a Hannibal man of vandalizing a cemetery, according to a release.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said his department submitted charges Tuesday requesting a warrant on Jason S. Coulter for institutional vandalism. He said the charges stem from the vandalism of a headstone on Feb. 13 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Coulter, 36, was arrested that day after police said he led officers on a short pursuit. Police said a search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia and what was believed to be marijuana and prescription drugs.

The following day, authorities said Coulter was charged with burglary (first degree), violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.

