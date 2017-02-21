Burn bans lifted in two counties - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burn bans lifted in two counties

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The burn bans for Ralls County, Missouri, and Pike County, Illinois, were lifted Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Peter Hilgenbrinck, of the Center Fire Department, said they were contacted by Ralls County Emergency Management about the ban being lifted. 

Pike County Emergency Management Director Joshua Martin reported Tuesday that bans were dropped for the Pleasant Hill, Spring Creek, East Pike, New Canton fire protection districts.

Burn bans are still in affect in the following areas:

  • Marion County, Missouri
  • Palmyra, Missouri
  • Hannibal, Missouri
  • Hannibal Rural Fire District
  • Barry, Illinois
  • East Pike Fire Protection District
  • Spring Creek Fire Protection District
  • Pleasant Hill, Illinois
  • Lee County, Iowa
  • Mount Sterling, Illinois 
  • Brown County Fire Protection District
  • Versailles Fire Protection District
