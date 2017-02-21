Judge approves cameras in courtroom for Lovelace trial

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the Curtis Lovelace murder trial scheduled to begin next week, following a court order issued Tuesday.

Lovelace will go to trial for a second time beginning Monday in Sangamon County, Illinois. He's accused of murdering his first wife Cory back in 2006. His first trial ended with a hung jury.

The court order, filed by Judge Bob Hardwick, states one video camera and two still cameras will be allowed.

Live blogging, which includes social media, will also be allowed, according to the order.

Read the court order below: