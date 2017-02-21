WIU Enrollment continues to decline

Richard Moore said many families are moving out of the state for better opportunities.

Ron Williams said that Illinois is the number one exporter for students to other states.

The University has been looking to other states for students.

Since the fall of 2006, Western Illinois University has seen a thirty percent decline in enrollment.

Richard Moore is a junior at Western Illinois University. He said on Tuesday that the continued decline in enrollment doesn't surprise him.

"Families are moving. They're finding new job opportunities, they're getting stationed other places." Moore said. "They're taking better opportunities, and they're moving their families. There's not going to be as many people going to school here."

There are currently 9,469 students enrolled for the spring semester, which is a significant drop from fall of 2006, when there were 13,602 students.

Interim Vice President for Student Services Ron Williams said the steady decline of students isn't just a Western Illinois University problem. He noted that it has been happening across the state.

"Illinois is the largest exporter of students and that doesn't have anything to do with Western Illinois University, that is a state issue." Williams said. "That's a state problem that we have."

In addition to the exporting of students, Williams added that state budget issues have made matters worse.

"I think it really is the crisis of confidence." Williams said. "I think without having a state budget, that's a very public narrative, and I think that students and parents alike, students and families alike, are concerned that the public universities in the state of Illinois might not be able to meet their needs."

Students like Moore say they're aware of the financial problems between the university and the state, and they hope a solution is reached soon.

"It's complicated and it's only really getting worse, I haven't seen it getting any better but I can't really necessarily say it's Western's fault." Moore said.

Williams also said that they have had to make cuts due to the declining enrollment, but they have worked to fix the issue.

"We have looked at all of the things on campus, and tried to cut back as much as possible where we can in order for cost saving measures," he said. "You may well know we cut tuition by three percent for our incoming freshmen, and we do think that had a positive impact."

Additionally, Williams added that the University is looking into other ways to attract students, including looking outside the state of Illinois, and holding more high school outreach programs.