QND's Haley receives champion's welcome and motivation

Despite missing most of his sophomore season due to injury QND's Zach Haley made the most of his junior season.



Haley set the school records for take downs in a season and wins in a season all on his way to taking second in the Class 1A state tournament at 138 pounds.



"It's hard to believe," said Haley.



Tuesday, Haley returned to QND to the cheers of his friends and family that packed The Pit in celebration.



Though the state title match only took place on Saturday, the QND junior has a hard time believing the season is over.



"I don't even remember state now. It's all a blur," said Haley. "I don't even really remember my second place match and it's hard to believe it really happened."



After falling in the state finals, however, Haley is using that loss as fuel to ignite a return trip to the state tournament next season, his last at QND.



"I'm going to use it for motivation again next year and that's all it's going to come down to," said Haley.



"I was two points away in the finals match and being that close to having a state championship, it's a bad taste and I'm going to get the title next year."



Haley, however, still takes consolation in all he accomplished his junior season.



"I had to sit down for a little bit and realize what I did," said the junior. Even though I didn't get the title, second (place) in the state, it's still a good accomplishment for myself."