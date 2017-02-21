Hannibal parks see a rise in vandalism; residents fed up

Broken windows, graffiti, and burglary, those are some of the things that have been on the rise in Hannibal parks in the past six months, but officials with parks and rec say they are not going to put up with it.

"We are being very proactive about it, and we are pressing charges, we are able to find the culprits, and we are making sure that we are sending a message to vandals that we are not putting up with it," said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials with the city's parks and rec department say you can't be prepared for vandalism, it's always random.

"There's no rhyme or reason, it's kind of sporadic, you don't know, you can't predict when it's going to happen," said Richards.

Two weeks ago, the ramp park was hit with graffiti which took two days and four workers to clean it up. A few months ago, vandals broke windows at Clemens field. When kids broke into the Admiral Coontz Armory last week, it took the parks department a day to clean up the mess. That's a day that could have been used improving parks.

Residents say it's an uncomfortable feeling seeing vandalism.

"I think it sometimes makes me a little bit more hesitant to be there because you think about who might be hanging out in the same area and do you wan your kids there," said Jennifer Self.

Park and rec officials say they are fed up with the vandalism.

"That affects everyone, when they are not able to use there parks because we have to close it down to clean it, it effects everyone in the usage of our beautiful parks," said Richards.

Hannibal police say depending on your age and amount of damage, vandalism punishments could range from a fine up to jail time.

Tuesday, Hannibal police arrested three juveniles and arrested the fourth on Friday. All ages ranging in age from 13 to 15, they are now facing charges for breaking into the Admiral Coontz armory. Park officials say the teens stole a fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside the building.