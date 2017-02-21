New affordable housing coming to rural Tri-State town

New affordable housing until to be built in Winchester, IL

In the small Scott County town of Winchester, Illinois, finding a place to live can be hard to come by.

Jane White knows this story all too well. Right now she lives in government housing, which isn't an ideal situation.

"You have to share yards, you have to share parking spaces," White said. "You really don't have anything to call your own."

Mayor Rex McIntire says White isn't alone. He said the city has run out of rental options.

"As far as good rental properties, they are scarce around here," McIntire said.

That's why he's excited that private contractors are working to build 20 new affordable housing units in town. McIntire said this is a good investment for the city.

"This would help the elderly people, people that are disabled and people that are just getting started," McIntire said.

The old rundown buildings like the old Sunset Motel are gone, but when the new houses are built, the city wants to make sure the right people are going into them.

"They screen you for your credit and also for any kind of criminal activity," McIntire said.

The Scott County Housing authority will maintain the properties and complete the application and screening process. McIntire said the city will benefit from these homes as well.

"We're going to have more utility customers, and hopefully more kids in the school, kind of help the school district out," McIntire said.

White is on the wait list and says getting into these houses would add a sense of pride for her family.

"You would have your own garage and beautify your yard the way you want to," White said. To raise your children where it's safe and you have a pride in a home you want to live in."

Windsor Homes received tax incentives from the city to build the homes. Once those incentives run out 15 years from now, all 20 homes will go up for sale. As far as the homes, the mayor says rent is based on income, but it should range somewhere between $300 and $600 dollars a month.

To get on the wait list, you can contact the Scott County Housing Authority at 217-742-3174.