Officials urge earthquake preparedness

Officals say going under a table of desk is one of the best ways to stay safe

Emergency management officials are warning: if you don't think an earthquake can happen here, you're wrong.

They're trying to raise awareness of the risk this month, which is Earthquake Awareness Month in Missouri. Part of the state sits on the New Madrid fault line, and while the last big quake was more than 200 years ago, another one could strike at any moment, officials say. That's why Marion County emergency management director John Hark says you should have an emergency plan and kit so you're ready.

"It's hard to make people understand that this is a possibility, most people have never lived through any kind of major earthquake around here, but know it's a very good possibility," said John Hark, City of Hannibal, Marion County Emergency Management Director .

If a large earthquake does happen, the best thing to do is drop to your hands and knees and get under a table or a desk. Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms and hold on until the shaking stops.