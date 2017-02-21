Rep. LaHood speaks at Quincy Rotary about plans in Congress

LaHood adressing the crowd about his "Congress of Tomorrow" proposal.

A recent Gallup poll shows the country doesn't approve of the current direction of the government. 53% disapprove of President Trump and 76 percent disapprove of Congress.

Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood of the 13th District heard all about that during a stop in Quincy, as he promised to make a difference in Washington.

But, residents said they are concerned that Washington isn't looking out for the people in Illinois.

A banner at the Rotary Club in Quincy reads, 'is it the truth?' Some people in the crowd doubt what's coming out of Washington.

"He leaves things out," Retired Economic Developer and School administrator Cecil Williamson said.

Cecil Williamson says Congress is not getting the job done.

"Everything they do, they try to nip away at it and make things fail," Williamson said.

LaHood says he's working to change things. He proposes what he calls a "Congress of tomorrow"

"Getting people to work together, more civility," LaHood said. "Our proposal will set up a joint committee to look at how we reform Congress. This has been done three other times in the last century and feel it is about time."

LaHood supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. But, Williamson thinks health insurance should be given by the government to help businesses.

"That takes a burden off of employers and it allows them to free up money to invest in their businesses," LaHood said,

LaHood says corporate tax reforms and simplifying the tax code will help build a better economy and bring more jobs.

"I think you will see the House move very quickly on some of these things," LaHood said. "We will send it to the Senate. We will have a president that is willing to sign some of these things."

Whether they agree or disagree on issues, Williamson hopes more elected officials spend time talking to the people they serve.

"He needs to have town hall meetings here and representatives are shying away from doing that here because there is a lot of opposition," Williamson said. "We do elect them, so they need to talk to us."

LaHood also talked about President Trump, saying we should give him a chance and work on moving the country forward, avoiding division.