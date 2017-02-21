Kroc Center hosts field trip for Quincy students

Some Quincy students took a break from the lesson plan Tuesday and got to burn off a little energy.

First and third graders from Washington Elementary spent part of the day at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

While most of it was just some fun, the kids also went through informative sessions on how to lead a healthy life. With no money for field trips, Kroc employees say this event gave students a way to learn outside the classroom.

"It's just good values for the children to uphold so they can learn how to be a team, they can learn how to interact with other people, how to be positive and encouraging to just build their own character," said Youth Development Specialist Jakin Logsdon.

The Kroc Center paid for everything, including transportation to and from school.

