Increase in Missouri calf crop production

Missouri now ranks second place nationally in calf crop production-- rebounding after the 2012 drought that impacted livestock.

The state calf crop totaled 1.9 million in 2016, a 150,000 increase from 2015. A surge in calf numbers means an economic boost for the state, according to local veterinarians.

"There's somewhat of a romantic relationship with out West, you think of the cowboys and the ranches, but as far as productivity, the acres in Missouri, cow numbers per acre, we have a really big advantage there," said veterinarian Dan Goehl.

Texas ranks just ahead of Missouri with 4.25 million total calves.

