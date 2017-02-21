Much needed repairs coming to Quincy's waste water treatment pla - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Much needed repairs coming to Quincy's waste water treatment plant

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Look at the Waste Water Treatment Plant Look at the Waste Water Treatment Plant
Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte talks to council. Quincy Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte talks to council.
City of Quincy seal hangs on wall. City of Quincy seal hangs on wall.
Look at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Look at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy City Council took action Tuesday night on desperately needed repairs at one of the water systems around the city.

Half a million dollars will be spent at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to fix replace two waste water clarifier mechanisms. This comes after one recently failed and officials don't think the other would last much longer. Director of Engineering Jefferey Conte says aside from this repair, around $15 million are needed the treatment plant alone.

Conte says this repair was needed to keep the plant meeting EPA guidelines.

"Much of it has made it past 30 years," Conte said. "Some of it has been out of service. We're fortunate we had a lot of redundancies down at the Waste Water Plant. We were able to get by with some of the failing equipment, but we're kind of at the point now where we don't have many more options."

Conte says getting these repairs done over time will avoid any major spending in repairs. It also means keeping water bills as low as possible.

Conte said there are two more high priority repairs needed that he plans to budget for in the next fiscal year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.