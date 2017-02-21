Much needed repairs coming to Quincy's waste water treatment plant

Quincy City Council took action Tuesday night on desperately needed repairs at one of the water systems around the city.

Half a million dollars will be spent at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to fix replace two waste water clarifier mechanisms. This comes after one recently failed and officials don't think the other would last much longer. Director of Engineering Jefferey Conte says aside from this repair, around $15 million are needed the treatment plant alone.

Conte says this repair was needed to keep the plant meeting EPA guidelines.

"Much of it has made it past 30 years," Conte said. "Some of it has been out of service. We're fortunate we had a lot of redundancies down at the Waste Water Plant. We were able to get by with some of the failing equipment, but we're kind of at the point now where we don't have many more options."

Conte says getting these repairs done over time will avoid any major spending in repairs. It also means keeping water bills as low as possible.

Conte said there are two more high priority repairs needed that he plans to budget for in the next fiscal year.