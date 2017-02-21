Public to select final Quincy Skate Park Design - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Public to select final Quincy Skate Park Design

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
A look at the final two designs of a skate park.
Ramps in the proposed skate park.
Location of where the skate park would be built.
Look at the design of one of the proposed playgrounds at Madison Park.
A closer look at one of the proposed playgrounds.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Area residents had a big hand in raising money for a skate park in Quincy. Wednesday, they can choose the design.

WGEM got a look at the final designs; one is more flat with rails and the other has more bowls skaters can use. The public can see the designs up close at an open house at the Quincy Park District. 

Officials say it's great to see the nearly five year project getting underway and they hope the public is happy with the final decision.

"We'll go out and ask the moms and the kids on the playgrounds, 'hey what do you like, what do you not like and what would you like to see,'" Executive Director Rome Frericks said. "That way we're getting buy-in from the actual park users. That way it's a win-win situation for everybody."

Residents will also pick out designs for new toddler playgrounds at Reservoir and Madison Park. Officials say there are three possible designs for each park. They'll replace the current toddler playgrounds that officials say is showing its age and needs replacing.

Officials say the selected designs will be voted on at next month's board meeting and hope to start construction in early summer. The open house is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Park District Office Wednesday.
 

