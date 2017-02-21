United Way annual campaign tops $1 million

A slogan for the United Way displayed for the crowd.

United Way executive director talks to the crowd at the annual meeting.

United Way logo on the side of a podium.

Not much stays the same over 80 years, and neither has the United Way of Adams County as they celebrate the milestone.

The organization held its annual meeting Tuesday, celebrating businesses and community leaders working to help the community.

Officials announced the charity's annual campaign topped $1 million for the 20th straight year, saying it shows the community supports the organization's message.

"Every year people have the opportunity to invest in the United Way and invest in our efforts to impact education, financial stability and health for everyone in Adams County," Executive Director Emily Robbearts said. "We count on their support. We need their support in order to make the great work happen."

United Way also honored Knapheide Manufacturing with its LIVE UNITED award for its donations and volunteering efforts in the community.