Tuesday Sports Extra - February 21

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A QND Regional Semifinals*
Beardstown: 55
1) QND: 101
Carter Cramsey: 24 pts
Raiders: (25-2)
Illini West: 52
Pleasant Plains: 71
-- QND vs. Pleasant Plains (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*
Illini Central: 36
Unity: 50
Cory Miller: 20 pts, 7 steals
Mustangs: (21-7)
-- Unity vs. Central/South Fulton winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Western Regional Quarterfinals*
Liberty: 48
Triopia: 66
Lucas Booher: 14 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 32
Western: 52
Easton Billings: 20 pts
Ian Smith: 11 pts
-- Triopia vs. Western (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Greenfied Regional Quarterfinals*
West Central: 49
Greenfield: 35
-- West Central vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Peoria Quest Regional Quarterfinals*
Princeville: 28
Bushnell-PC: 48
Devin Yocum: 17 pts
-- Bushnell-PC vs. Peoria Christian (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Abingdon Regional Quarterfinals*
West Prairie: 32
Delavan: 50
(IHSAA)
*Class 2 District 9 Championship*
Central Lee: 56
Highland Riverside: 74
Evan Doyle: 20 pts, 10 rebs
Hawks: finish 11-13
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Paris: 50
6) Knox County: 77
Noah Talton: 21 pts
Hayden Miller: 20 pts (including his 1,000th career point)
Van-Far: 42
Clopton: 51
-- Knox County vs. Clopton (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)
Scotland County: 64
Canton: 59
Will Fromm/Lane Pence: 17 pts each
South Shelby: 49
Louisiana: 61
-- Scotland County vs. Louisiana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*
Bowling Green: 35
Lutheran South: 51
*Regular Season*
Hannibal: 59
Mexico: 61
Dezi Jones: 23 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 39
1) Marion: 46
Lady Chiefs: finish 16-7
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hallsville: 34
8) Clark County: 51
Abby Brown: 19 pts
Highland: 53
Macon: 57
Kennedy Flanagan: 22 pts
-- Clark County vs. Macon (Thursday, 6 p.m.)
Centralia: 27
9) Monroe City: 42
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Asjia Troy: 15 pts
Mark Twain: 39
Palmyra: 46
Audrey Fohey: 27 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 17 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Palmyra (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
North Shelby: 33
Madison: 54
*Regular Season*
Hannibal: 52
Mexico: 70
Mackenzie Coleman: 16 pts
**High School Bowling**
(GIRLS)
-- Keokuk's Kaitlyn Moore wins Class 2A state championship (470 pin total)
-- Keokuk's Alyssa Hemann finishes in 5th place at state tournament (433 pin total)
(BOYS)
-- Keokuk finishes 6th as a team at state
-- Keokuk's Jake Cook finishes in second place at state (487 pin total)
