Tuesday Sports Extra - February 21

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Scotland County pulled off the first postseason upset by beating Canton in the district quarterfinals. Scotland County pulled off the first postseason upset by beating Canton in the district quarterfinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A QND Regional Semifinals*
Beardstown: 55
1) QND: 101
Carter Cramsey: 24 pts
Raiders: (25-2)

Illini West: 52
Pleasant Plains: 71
-- QND vs. Pleasant Plains (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*
Illini Central: 36
Unity: 50
Cory Miller: 20 pts, 7 steals
Mustangs: (21-7)
-- Unity vs. Central/South Fulton winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Western Regional Quarterfinals*
Liberty: 48
Triopia: 66
Lucas Booher: 14 pts

Griggsville-Perry: 32
Western: 52
Easton Billings: 20 pts
Ian Smith: 11 pts
-- Triopia vs. Western (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Class 1A Greenfied Regional Quarterfinals*
West Central: 49
Greenfield: 35
-- West Central vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Class 1A Peoria Quest Regional Quarterfinals*
Princeville: 28
Bushnell-PC: 48
Devin Yocum: 17 pts
-- Bushnell-PC vs. Peoria Christian (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Abingdon Regional Quarterfinals*
West Prairie: 32
Delavan: 50

(IHSAA)
*Class 2 District 9 Championship*
Central Lee: 56
Highland Riverside: 74
Evan Doyle: 20 pts, 10 rebs
Hawks: finish 11-13

(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Paris: 50
6) Knox County: 77
Noah Talton: 21 pts
Hayden Miller: 20 pts (including his 1,000th career point)

Van-Far: 42
Clopton: 51
-- Knox County vs. Clopton (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)

Scotland County: 64
Canton: 59
Will Fromm/Lane Pence: 17 pts each

South Shelby: 49
Louisiana: 61
-- Scotland County vs. Louisiana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*
Bowling Green: 35
Lutheran South: 51

*Regular Season*
Hannibal: 59
Mexico: 61
Dezi Jones: 23 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 39
1) Marion: 46
Lady Chiefs: finish 16-7

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hallsville: 34
8) Clark County: 51
Abby Brown: 19 pts

Highland: 53
Macon: 57
Kennedy Flanagan: 22 pts
-- Clark County vs. Macon (Thursday, 6 p.m.)

Centralia: 27
9) Monroe City: 42
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Asjia Troy: 15 pts

Mark Twain: 39
Palmyra: 46
Audrey Fohey: 27 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 17 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Palmyra (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
North Shelby: 33
Madison: 54

*Regular Season*
Hannibal: 52
Mexico: 70
Mackenzie Coleman: 16 pts


**High School Bowling**

(GIRLS)
-- Keokuk's Kaitlyn Moore wins Class 2A state championship (470 pin total)
-- Keokuk's Alyssa Hemann finishes in 5th place at state tournament (433 pin total)

(BOYS)
-- Keokuk finishes 6th as a team at state
-- Keokuk's Jake Cook finishes in second place at state (487 pin total)

