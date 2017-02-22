Tuesday Sports Extra - February 21

Scotland County pulled off the first postseason upset by beating Canton in the district quarterfinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A QND Regional Semifinals*

Beardstown: 55

1) QND: 101

Carter Cramsey: 24 pts

Raiders: (25-2)



Illini West: 52

Pleasant Plains: 71

-- QND vs. Pleasant Plains (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*

Illini Central: 36

Unity: 50

Cory Miller: 20 pts, 7 steals

Mustangs: (21-7)

-- Unity vs. Central/South Fulton winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Western Regional Quarterfinals*

Liberty: 48

Triopia: 66

Lucas Booher: 14 pts



Griggsville-Perry: 32

Western: 52

Easton Billings: 20 pts

Ian Smith: 11 pts

-- Triopia vs. Western (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Greenfied Regional Quarterfinals*

West Central: 49

Greenfield: 35

-- West Central vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Peoria Quest Regional Quarterfinals*

Princeville: 28

Bushnell-PC: 48

Devin Yocum: 17 pts

-- Bushnell-PC vs. Peoria Christian (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Abingdon Regional Quarterfinals*

West Prairie: 32

Delavan: 50



(IHSAA)

*Class 2 District 9 Championship*

Central Lee: 56

Highland Riverside: 74

Evan Doyle: 20 pts, 10 rebs

Hawks: finish 11-13



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

Paris: 50

6) Knox County: 77

Noah Talton: 21 pts

Hayden Miller: 20 pts (including his 1,000th career point)



Van-Far: 42

Clopton: 51

-- Knox County vs. Clopton (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)



Scotland County: 64

Canton: 59

Will Fromm/Lane Pence: 17 pts each



South Shelby: 49

Louisiana: 61

-- Scotland County vs. Louisiana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*

Bowling Green: 35

Lutheran South: 51



*Regular Season*

Hannibal: 59

Mexico: 61

Dezi Jones: 23 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 39

1) Marion: 46

Lady Chiefs: finish 16-7



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Hallsville: 34

8) Clark County: 51

Abby Brown: 19 pts



Highland: 53

Macon: 57

Kennedy Flanagan: 22 pts

-- Clark County vs. Macon (Thursday, 6 p.m.)



Centralia: 27

9) Monroe City: 42

Jada Summers: 20 pts

Asjia Troy: 15 pts



Mark Twain: 39

Palmyra: 46

Audrey Fohey: 27 pts

McKenzie Lathrom: 17 pts

-- Monroe City vs. Palmyra (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*

North Shelby: 33

Madison: 54



*Regular Season*

Hannibal: 52

Mexico: 70

Mackenzie Coleman: 16 pts





**High School Bowling**



(GIRLS)

-- Keokuk's Kaitlyn Moore wins Class 2A state championship (470 pin total)

-- Keokuk's Alyssa Hemann finishes in 5th place at state tournament (433 pin total)



(BOYS)

-- Keokuk finishes 6th as a team at state

-- Keokuk's Jake Cook finishes in second place at state (487 pin total)