Research links exercise to solving some behavioral issues in kids

New studies show that there is something you can do to help your kid stay out of trouble.

A recent study by Harvard University shows that children who perform aerobic exercise during the week, are 32-51% less likely to act out in class.

Students at Washington elementary got the chance to do that Tuesday at the Kroc Center, and Jakin Logsdon, who is a youth development and outreach specialist at the Kroc said exercise can help in several ways.

"It helps them to be healthier, as well as helps with regulation," he said. "So, if a child is really hyper, or overwhelmed, that physical activity is going to help them to calm down, to regulate, so that they can learn."

Logsdon also said that exercise can help increase a child's self esteem. She noted that children often feel accomplished after completing a physical challenge. Studies have also shown that exercise can help to decrease depression in children as well.

Teacher Heather Friday with Washington Elementary School noticed the difference.

"It gets their blood pumping, gets them in a good mood, they're happier," she said. "They're just ready to learn."