Buckhorn Rubber leaving Hannibal, eliminating over 100 jobs

A Hannibal manufacturing facility will be closed, resulting in the loss of over 100 jobs, according to a statement released Wednesday morning.

The release states Zhongding Sealing Parts will relocate its production lines currently operated by Buckhorn Rubber Products. This is scheduled to happen by the end of 2017.

A total of 119 local jobs will be eliminated as a result, according to the release.

"While we always regret having to let employees go, this consolidation is part of Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA), Inc.'s ongoing efforts to streamline its business operations and strive for operational excellence," Plant Manager Todd Kendall said in a statement. "Relocating the Buckhorn Rubber Products production lines in no way reflects on the performance of the employees at the Hannibal, Missouri facility. The purpose of the consolidation is to improve the use of existing company manufacturing operations and reduce long-term production costs."

Buckhorn stated that employees were notified Tuesday. The company said many employees would be offered the opportunity to transfer within the company.

According to the release, the facility will eventually be put up for sale.

North East Missouri Economic Development Executive Director George Walley said that over the past year Buckhorn had begun moving manufacturing to their Michigan facility.

Walley noted that Buckhorn's inability to hire is what prompted the move.

"They were having difficulty hiring enough people," Walley stated, "because the work is very hot and very hard."

Walley believes that the experienced employees will have little trouble finding new work because the demand is there.

Very few buildings are available for manufacturing in this area, according to Walley, and he believes it will not be long before a new manufacturer moves in.

Walley declined an on-camera interview.

Hannibal City Manager Jeff LaGarce said Wednesday morning the news was "unfortunate" but wouldn't comment any further.

Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst declined to comment on Buckhorn's decision.