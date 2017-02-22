Great River Honor Flight salutes fire and rescue team - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Great River Honor Flight salutes fire and rescue team

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
BALTIMORE, Md. (WGEM) - For many of the 40 missions that Great River Honor Flight has put on, the Baltimore Airport Fire and Rescue Team have been there offering a water cannon salute to our veterans upon their arrival.

This special recognition is not just a great way to start their DC journey, but a fitting tribute to the brave men and women veterans whom we honor with each Honor Flight.

To honor the firefighters for this amazing show of gratitude, the Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors contacted the BWI Fire and Rescue team and made arrangements to present them with a small token of not just the Board’s appreciation, but an extension of the memories they have created for the 1,296 veterans that so far have been part of the Honor Flight Experience.

Board members Doug Reed and Annette Hoskins presented members of the BWI Team with special t-shirts with the Great River Honor Flight logo, as well as their designation as BWI Fire and Rescue Team.

Steve Hess, Deputy Fire Chief for the unit, expressed his team’s appreciation.

“We do what we do because we care," Hess said. "We are honored to be recognized but certainly not why we do it; we care about the veterans and their families and sincerely appreciate all that they did for our country."

We applaud your organization for what you do and you should be recognized just as much as you believe we should be!  Thank you so much.

