Hannibal Clinic and Blessing announce affiliation agreement

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Blessing Health System and Hannibal Clinic announced an affiliation agreement during a press conference Wednesday.

Officials said the agreement will enhance clinical programs and services, improve access to quality healthcare and lower healthcare costs.

"At Blessing Health System, we are committed to providing services that are convenient, accessible and vital to our mission to improve life," President and CEO Maureen Kahn said. "As a leading healthcare provider in the region, it is our goal to work cooperatively with physicians and other providers who share our commitment to delivering superior outcomes, innovative care, high levels of service and greater choice for patients and employers on both sides of the river."

They said initial areas they'll focus on include expansion of clinical services (specifically in rural areas), physician recruitment and attracting and retaining healthcare providers for healthcare needs in the region.

