WATCH: NASA releases videos on discovery of new planets

Have you ever wondered what Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn would be like as adults? Well if so, there's no need to wonder anymore. Crews were out Thursday setting up the stage in Nipper Park for Bluff City Theater's first outdoor play, "The Boys in Autumn."More >>
Have you ever wondered what Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn would be like as adults? Well if so, there's no need to wonder anymore. Crews were out Thursday setting up the stage in Nipper Park for Bluff City Theater's first outdoor play, "The Boys in Autumn."More >>
Another boil order was issued Friday for some Payson, Illinois, residents.More >>
Another boil order was issued Friday for some Payson, Illinois, residents.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
With the threat of severe weather this weekend, police in the Tri-States are urging everyone to make safety a priority this weekend.More >>
With the threat of severe weather this weekend, police in the Tri-States are urging everyone to make safety a priority this weekend.More >>
A Tri-State school district is considering changing to a four-day school week and while kids may love the idea, parents may need more convincing.More >>
A Tri-State school district is considering changing to a four-day school week and while kids may love the idea, parents may need more convincing.More >>
How can Tri-State communities improve their historic areas? In Monroe City, Missouri they they may have found a solution by applying for a partnership with the Missouri Main Street Program.More >>
How can Tri-State communities improve their historic areas? In Monroe City, Missouri they they may have found a solution by applying for a partnership with the Missouri Main Street Program.More >>