WATCH: NASA releases videos on discovery of new planets

This artist's concept shows what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star -- new worlds that could hold life. NASA and the Belgian-led research team say the cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.

The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter.

Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

Watch videos by NASA on the discovery below: