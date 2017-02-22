WATCH: NASA releases videos on discovery of new planets - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WATCH: NASA releases videos on discovery of new planets

Posted:
This artist's concept shows what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech This artist's concept shows what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star -- new worlds that could hold life. NASA and the Belgian-led research team say the cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.

The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter.

Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

Watch videos by NASA on the discovery below:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.